Grief Walker
Redeemer Lutheran Church 1691 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6P1B1
Documentary screening and conversation, part of a series exploring grief, death and dying. 7 pm. Free. Popcorn & soft drinks served.
This documentary follows the work of the leader of a palliative care counselling team at Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital who has made it his life's mission to change the way we die - to turn the act of dying from denial and resistance into an essential part of life.
