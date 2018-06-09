Grilled Cheese Challenge
Lakeshore Village Lake Shore W and Islington, Toronto, Ontario
Street festival with exhibits and vendors, a classic car show, beer garden, food and drink, a midway for the kids and judging of grilled cheese recipes. 11 am-6 pm. Free.
Lakeshore Blvd between Islington and 3rd Street. Presented in association with Women's Habitat and the Lakeshore Village BIA.
