Grilled Cheese Challenge

Lakeshore Village Lake Shore W and Islington, Toronto, Ontario

Street festival with exhibits and vendors, a classic car show, beer garden, food and drink, a midway for the kids and judging of grilled cheese recipes. 11 am-6 pm. Free. 

Lakeshore Blvd between Islington and 3rd Street. Presented in association with Women's Habitat and the Lakeshore Village BIA.

Info
Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events, Food & Drink
416-503-9108
