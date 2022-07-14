Groovin in the Park is Toronto’s biggest FREE celebration of house, disco, funk, soul, food & culture held at Woodbine Park in Toronto’s Beaches. July 22 and 23, Friday 7-11 pm, Saturday 2-11 pm.

Part of the Beaches Jazz Festival summer programming, Groovin’ in The Park is a 2-day community dance festival that will be returning to Toronto’s Woodbine Park after a 2-year hiatus. The family-friendly park in the city’s East end is a beautiful setting for the festival which includes delicious craft food options, beer garden, shaded seating, and more.

Starring DJs: Starting From Scratch, Paul E Lopes, UK Disco Legend Greg Wilson’s Canadian Debut, DJ Agile, Jojo Flores, Jason Palma, Juana Go-Go, DJ Mensa, Mike Tull, Dave Campbell, Ice Misto, Fairy J & so much more.