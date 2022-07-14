Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 14, 2022

Groovin in the Park is Toronto’s biggest FREE celebration of house, disco, funk, soul, food & culture held at Woodbine Park in Toronto’s Beaches. July 22 and 23, Friday 7-11 pm, Saturday 2-11 pm.

Part of the Beaches Jazz Festival summer programming, Groovin’ in The Park is a 2-day community dance festival that will be returning to Toronto’s Woodbine Park after a 2-year hiatus. The family-friendly park in the city’s East end is a beautiful setting for the festival which includes delicious craft food options, beer garden, shaded seating, and more.

Starring DJs: Starting From Scratch, Paul E Lopes, UK Disco Legend Greg Wilson’s Canadian Debut, DJ Agile, Jojo Flores, Jason Palma, Juana Go-Go, DJ Mensa, Mike Tull, Dave Campbell, Ice Misto, Fairy J & so much more.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1695 Queen Street East, Toronto, ON M4L 1G7

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Fri, Jul 22nd, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to Sat, Jul 23rd, 2022 @ 11:00 PM

Location

Woodbine Park

Event Types

Festival or Fair

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

