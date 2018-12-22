Grossmans Holiday Party with ACTIONSOUND Band & Paul Reddick Plus
Grossman's Tavern 379 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2G3
Celebrate the holidays at Grossmans holiday party with ACTIONSOUND BAND featuring Eric Schenkman (Spin Doctors), Leo Valvassori (Sue Foley), & Gary Craig ((Blackie & Rodeo Kings/ Jann Arden). plus special guests (Juno award winner) Paul Reddick & Amandajean Mountford plus. Toronto's home of the blues. 9:30 pm. No cover. facebook.com/events/2201831523428374
Grossman's Tavern 379 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2G3
