Grounds For Goodness

Jumblies presents a community-engaged, interdisciplinary touring project about why

and how people sometimes do good things towards others. Feb 12-26. Small Arms Inspection Bldg, 1352 Lakeshore E, Mississauga.

Public Open hours: Tuesday to Friday 10am-6pm, and Saturdays 10 am-2 pm. http://groundsforgoodness.ca

In person events will include an evolving multi-media exhibition, drop-in art-making and story-sharing, pop-up workshops and performance, and music and dance rehearsals unfolding in the public space. Online programming will feature daily stories, virtual tours and short film screenings, glimpses of performances, conversations and more. The activities are suitable for people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.