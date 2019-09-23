Groundswell Festival Of New Works

Nightwood Theatre presents its annual festival of contemporary women’s theatre features readings from Nightwood’s 2018/19 Write From The Hip playwrights: Lara Arabian, Catt Filippov, Katherine Gauthier, Tabia Lau and Anyika Mark. This year's festival also features a reading of the new play Children Of Fire, by Shahrzad Arshadi and Anna Chatterton.

Sep 23-28, Mon-Thu from 6 pm, Fri from 6:30 pm, Sat: The Feminist Un-Conference from 10:30 am-4:30pm. All readings are pwyc.