Groundswell: Write From The Hip Readings

The Groundswell Festival features readings from Nightwood Theatre’s Write from the Hip playwrights. Facilitated by dramaturge and director, Andrea Donaldson, this year­-long script development program supports emerging playwrights in completing a full play. Playwrights include Deanna Kruger, Lisa Ryder, Elena Belyea and others. Opens Sep 26 and runs to Oct 1, Tue-Fri 7 pm, Sat-Sun 4 pm. Pwyc. See website for more details.