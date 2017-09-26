Groundswell: Write From The Hip Readings

to Google Calendar - Groundswell: Write From The Hip Readings - 2017-09-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Groundswell: Write From The Hip Readings - 2017-09-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Groundswell: Write From The Hip Readings - 2017-09-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Groundswell: Write From The Hip Readings - 2017-09-26 19:00:00

Ernest Balmer Studio 9 Trinity, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4

The Groundswell Festival features readings from Nightwood Theatre’s Write from the Hip playwrights. Facilitated by dramaturge and director, Andrea Donaldson, this year­-long script development program supports emerging playwrights in completing a full play. Playwrights include Deanna Kruger, Lisa Ryder, Elena Belyea and others. Opens Sep 26 and runs to Oct 1, Tue-Fri 7 pm, Sat-Sun 4 pm. Pwyc. See website for more details.

Info
Ernest Balmer Studio 9 Trinity, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4 View Map
Stage
Theatre
to Google Calendar - Groundswell: Write From The Hip Readings - 2017-09-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Groundswell: Write From The Hip Readings - 2017-09-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Groundswell: Write From The Hip Readings - 2017-09-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Groundswell: Write From The Hip Readings - 2017-09-26 19:00:00