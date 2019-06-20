Group Experiments

Exhibition of work by Felipe Cruz, Joanna Delos Reyes, Hilary Hung and Sean Sandusky.

For our first experiment, we explore decolonization, diasporic identity, and memory through material culture. What is precious? What is archival? What is historical? And how does that change in the ever-evolving present? Jun 20-Jul 6. Reception 7-10 pm, Jun 20.

Gallery hours: Noon-7 pm, Wed-Fri, Noon-5 pm, Sat. Free.