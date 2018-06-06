Grow Native Ontario Plants for the Bees
S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5
Help stop the decline of honeybees and other bee species by growing a pollinator-friendly garden with plants native to Ontario. Learn about the benefits of a pollinator garden, the benefits of choosing native plants, and for expert-led step-by-step instructions on how you can grow a pollinator-friendly garden. Registration is required.
torontopubliclibrary.ca/detail.jsp?Entt=RDMEVT325749&R=EVT325749
Info
S. Walter Stewart Library 170 Memorial Park, Toronto, Ontario M4J 2K5 View Map
Free
Community Events