Weather-based and climate themed installations. Mar 12-15. Reception 7-10 pm, Mar 12. $10.

Participating artists: The Bellwethers, Bruno Billio, Hannah Busse, Carolina Delgado-Duruflé and Carlos Conde, Julie Gladstone, Kaida Kobylka and Maya Candler, Dennis Lin, Michael Little and Nicole Little, Kirstie McCallum, Adrienne Matheuszik and Lingxiang Wu, Liz Menard, No.9, Harold Sikkema, Hannah Veiga, Jessica Winton.

Exhibition hours:

7-10 pm, Mar 12.

11 am-9 pm, Mar 13 and 14.

11 am-5 pm, Mar 15.

eventbrite.ca/e/grow-op-2020-exhibition-at-the-gladstone-hotel-tickets-90164535553