Grow Up Conference and Expo is focused on the education, collaboration and growth of the cannabis growing industry. Meet licensed producers, suppliers, equipment manufacturers, investors, lawyers, government officials and growing enthusiasts – all in one magnificent location.

Learn: With over 120 world-class speakers, our informative panels will bring you up-to-speed with what is happening in the cannabis cultivation industry, nationally and abroad. Our sessions are dedicated to the hottest topics, latest trends and the future of cannabis.

Network: Network with LPs, head growers, extractors, purchasing agents, distributors, suppliers, manufacturers and more. The VIP Industry Conference includes access to all keynotes, panels and sessions, exhibition area, exhibition networking café, Meet the Exhibitors Networking Party and VIP Networking Party by the Falls

Grow: Learn from the professionals. Grow @ Home Workshop was created for the recreational user that wants to learn how to grow at home, legally, safety and responsibly.

September 12-14, see website for details. VIP Industry Conference and expo $449, other options available, see growupconference.com for details and to register.