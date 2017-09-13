Growing In The City

Ryerson University 380 Victoria, Toronto, Ontario

Urban agriculture is about growing food in the city. But urban agriculture projects grow much more than food. They grow the health and well-being of our citizens; they grow communities, and they grow economic development opportunities. Learn about some of the most innovative urban agriculture projects in Toronto at this public forum. 2-5 pm. Free. 

