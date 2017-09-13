Growing In The City
Ryerson University 380 Victoria, Toronto, Ontario
Urban agriculture is about growing food in the city. But urban agriculture projects grow much more than food. They grow the health and well-being of our citizens; they grow communities, and they grow economic development opportunities. Learn about some of the most innovative urban agriculture projects in Toronto at this public forum. 2-5 pm. Free.
Info
Ryerson University 380 Victoria, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events