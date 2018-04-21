GTA Invasive Species Awareness Day
U of T Scarborough Campus 1265 Military Trail, Toronto, Ontario M1C 1A4
The University of Toronto Scarborough is hosting a day-long event exploring the management & threat of invasive species in the Greater Toronto Area. GTA Invasive Species Awareness Day will feature talks and information sessions from leading scientists, experts and conservation professionals. The event features gardening workshops & information booths. 10 am-4 pm. Free.
Info
U of T Scarborough Campus 1265 Military Trail, Toronto, Ontario M1C 1A4 View Map
Earth Day
Free
Community Events