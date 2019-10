Rebel Films presents a screening of the documentary (45 minutes) followed by discussion with Socialist Action’s Nety Marroquin, just returned from a tour of Guatemala, and Jacobo Vargas-Foronda, Guatemalan professor, jurist, journalist and refugee rights activist. 7 pm. $4/pwyc. Room 5-240.

socialistaction.ca

eventbrite.ca/e/74815351731