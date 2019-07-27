Guild Alive With Culture Arts Festival

Guild Park & Gardens 201 Guildwood Parkway, Toronto, Ontario

An annual outdoor festival in Scarborough's Guild Park and Gardens featuring artisan vendors, artists, demonstrations, live entertainment, children's activities and a beer garden. Live music by OddsFiche, Drambuie Skyz, Ohana, The 7 Strings and others. Jul 27-28, Sat 10 am-6 pm, Sun 10 am-5 pm. Free.

facebook.com/TheGuildAliveWithCultureArtsFestival  //  guildalive@guildalivewithculture.ca

Info

Guild Park & Gardens 201 Guildwood Parkway, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Festivals
416-338-1917
