Guild Alive With Culture Arts Festival

An annual outdoor festival in Scarborough's Guild Park and Gardens featuring artisan vendors, artists, demonstrations, live entertainment, children's activities and a beer garden. Live music by OddsFiche, Drambuie Skyz, Ohana, The 7 Strings and others. Jul 27-28, Sat 10 am-6 pm, Sun 10 am-5 pm. Free.

facebook.com/TheGuildAliveWithCultureArtsFestival // guildalive@guildalivewithculture.ca