Guild Park and Gardens: Past, Present, Future
University College 15 King's College Circle, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3H7
Illustrated talk by John Mason on the history of the park, founded as a home and forum for artists and artisans on the Scarborough Bluffs. The founders drew from the Arts and Crafts movement and their own passion for natural and architectural heritage preservation. 7 pm. Free. Room 140.
University College 15 King's College Circle, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3H7 View Map
Free
