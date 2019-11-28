Gundermann & Berlin Wall 30th Anniversary Panel

Screening Andreas Dresen's film about an East German artist/coal miner in the 80s followed by a panel discussion with German-Canadian journalist Claude Adams, York U German Studies Professor Gabriele Mueller; former Executive Editor of the Globe and Mail Jim Sheppard and Nadine Jocaitis. 6 pm. Free (RSVP required).

Presented by the German Consulate General Toronto & the Goethe-Institut.