Guswenta Gathering
Young Centre for the Performing Arts 50 Tank House, Toronto, Ontario M5A 3C4
(Soulpepper Theatre). Theatre, dance, solo shows, storytelling and talks by Indigenous artists, including the play Huff by Clifford Cardinal, dance show Neoindigena by Santee Smith, the First Story Bus Tour and more. Oct 16-21, see website for schedule and details. $5-35, some events free.
