White Water Rapids – an exhibition of acrylic paintings created to express the rugged beauty and the destructive force of white water rapids. Gwen Tooth experienced the impact of these waters, while walking along the White Water Rapids in Niagara Falls, Canada.

May 29-Jun 9, reception 6:30-9:30 pm, May 30. Meet the Artist, Sunday, June 2 at 2 pm. Artist present Sunday, June 9 from noon to 5 pm.