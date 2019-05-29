Gwen Tooth

to Google Calendar - Gwen Tooth - 2019-05-29 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gwen Tooth - 2019-05-29 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gwen Tooth - 2019-05-29 00:00:00 iCalendar - Gwen Tooth - 2019-05-29 00:00:00

Propeller Gallery 30 Abell, Toronto, Ontario

White Water Rapids – an exhibition of acrylic paintings created to express the rugged beauty and the destructive force of white water rapids. Gwen Tooth experienced the impact of these waters, while walking along the White Water Rapids in Niagara Falls, Canada.

May 29-Jun 9, reception 6:30-9:30 pm, May 30. Meet the Artist, Sunday, June 2 at 2 pm. Artist present Sunday, June 9 from noon to 5 pm.

Info

Propeller Gallery 30 Abell, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Art
416-504-7142
to Google Calendar - Gwen Tooth - 2019-05-29 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gwen Tooth - 2019-05-29 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gwen Tooth - 2019-05-29 00:00:00 iCalendar - Gwen Tooth - 2019-05-29 00:00:00