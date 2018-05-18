GYOT-Get Your Own Taters Pop-Up

Poetry Jazz Cafe 224 Augusta, Toronto, Ontario

GYOT Get Your Own Taters’ latest POP-UP venue will showcase a collaboration of soulful food, live music, art and people. Join us as we serve up a gastronomical delight of gourmet toppings and signature sauces over the humble tater tots. Enjoy with a selection of exclusive poetry cocktails, fine wines and beer

May 18-20. Fri, May 18 at 6:30 pm. Sunday, May 20 at 2:30 pm. Wed, May 23 at 6:30 pm. Sun May 27, noon-7 pm. 

