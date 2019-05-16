HABITAT: Introspectator / Nurtureverse
Margin of Eras Gallery 1684 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6R 1B3
Two mixed-media installations from TIAYL and Keita Juma that will culminate in an intimate and interactive performance, happening one night only: 8-11 pm May 16. Exhibits run May 16-20.
HABITAT: Introspectator by TIAYL – May 17-18, Fri noon-7 pm, Sat noon-5 pm.
HABITAT: Nurtureverse by Keita Juma – May 19-20, Sun noon-5 pm, Mon noon-7 pm.
marginoferasgallery.ca // facebook.com/events/719357341813496
Info
Margin of Eras Gallery 1684 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6R 1B3 View Map
Art