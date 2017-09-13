Habits Of Care

Blackwood Gallery UTM, 3359 Mississauga N, Mississauga, Ontario L5L 1C6

Group show curated by Helena Reckitt, featuring works by Lisa Busby, Claire Fontaine, Deborah Ligorio, Paul Maheke, Raju Rage, Amie Siegel and Laura Yuile.

Sep 13-30, reception 5-8 pm Sep 13; public forum 10 am-6 pm Sep 23. Opening reception features performances by Laura Yuile and Paul Maheke.

A free shuttle departing from Mercer Union (1286 Bloor West) is available for the reception & forum, see website for details.

