Habits Of Care

Group show curated by Helena Reckitt, featuring works by Lisa Busby, Claire Fontaine, Deborah Ligorio, Paul Maheke, Raju Rage, Amie Siegel and Laura Yuile.

Sep 13-30, reception 5-8 pm Sep 13; public forum 10 am-6 pm Sep 23. Opening reception features performances by Laura Yuile and Paul Maheke.

A free shuttle departing from Mercer Union (1286 Bloor West) is available for the reception & forum, see website for details.