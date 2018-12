Hack Couture is a fashion comedy experience run by two stylish almost-nobodies. We challenge comics to do something never before asked of them; to wear something nice. This month w/ Camille Cote, Mike Carozza, Michelle Coburn, Brendan D'Souza and Borana Makri. 8 pm. $10, at comedybar.ca.

www.facebook.com/events/955989087940251