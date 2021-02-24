Hacking Generational Wealth – Building the Future of Financial Equity and Equality

Black Tech Matters, City of Toronto and City of Brampton sponsored event with City of Toronto’s Mayor John Tory and City of Brampton’s Mayor Patrick Brown. The virtual hackathon is open to participants from across Canada and the United States. The goal of the hackathon is to solve issues related to Generational Wealth. The three areas of focus are Housing Security, Open Banking, and Credit/Debt Management. Participants will spend the weekend “hacking” together solutions and pitching them to a panel of judges. The top teams will be offered an opportunity to become part of the BlackTechMatters Accelerator. Feb 26-28. Register https://www.hackworks.com/en/Hacking-Generational-Wealth