Hacking Surface Transit In Toronto

George Vari Engineering & Computing Centre 245 Church, Toronto, Ontario

Join the Ryerson City Building Institute for a presentation with an expert panel discussing the success of the King Street Transit Pilot and the potential to "hack" more surface routes to provide transit relief. 9 am. Free. Sears Atrium.

Register at: citybuildinginstitute.ca/innovation-cafe

George Vari Engineering & Computing Centre 245 Church, Toronto, Ontario
Free
Community Events
