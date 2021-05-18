Hail The Sun, Kurt Travis, Kaonashi and Body Thief

NOW MagazineAll EventsHail The Sun, Kurt Travis, Kaonashi and Body Thief

The New Age Filth Tour concert. Oct 4. Tickets from $20.

https://www.iconicticketing.com/products/general-admission-toronto-on-velvet-underground

Additional Details

Location - Velvet Underground

 

Date And Time

2021-10-04 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-10-04 @ 11:00 PM
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

Velvet Underground

