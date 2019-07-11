Hair We Are

Led by artist Igho Diana, VIBE Arts recreates a contemporary beauty salon environment that explores self-care and how concepts of beauty have evolved through time and cultures. The Youth Project will focus on how racialized girls and young women can use their lived experiences to recontextualize and challenge historical objects, bringing their own histories to the forefront. This interactive exhibition is the culmination of a series of self-care, hair care, and storytelling workshops. July 11-24.