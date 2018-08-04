Halton Freedom Celebration Festival

Live music by Michael Dunston, Soul Stew, Errol Blackwood and his Band of Seven, Luckystickz (Dejehan Hamilton), the Neema Project and many others. Food trucks & kiosks, cultural and community crafts and enormous multi-cultural ambience in recognition and celebration of the British Emancipation Act of 1834 freeing all blacks from slavery in the commonwealth. Aug 4. 11 am-9 pm. Free.