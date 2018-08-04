Halton Freedom Celebration Festival
Spencer Smith Park 1400 Lakeshore, Burlington, Ontario L7S 1Y2
Live music by Michael Dunston, Soul Stew, Errol Blackwood and his Band of Seven, Luckystickz (Dejehan Hamilton), the Neema Project and many others. Food trucks & kiosks, cultural and community crafts and enormous multi-cultural ambience in recognition and celebration of the British Emancipation Act of 1834 freeing all blacks from slavery in the commonwealth. Aug 4. 11 am-9 pm. Free.
