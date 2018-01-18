Hall of Justice: Activist Poster Series Launch

How have 2SLGBTQ (Two Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bi, Trans, Queer) communities had an impact at challenging oppression? How can knowledge of this be discovered and shared in a meaningful way? Hall of Justice explores the historical and contemporary methods and practices 2SLGBTQ communities have developed to resist injustice. Answering the above questions involved a project with 2SLGBTQ youth leaders from SOY H.E.A.T. (Human Rights. Equity. Access. Team) to examine key incidents when 2SLBTQ communities locally and globally have challenged oppression. The results informed the creation of a posters series celebrating 2SLGBTQ activists. This process of creating the poster series explored the intersections of art and activism and the pedagogy of social justice. 6-8 pm, Jan 18.