Halloween Boo Barn
Riverdale Farm 201 Winchester, Toronto, Ontario
Family fun including pumpkin carving, crafts, face painting and exploring our spooky Boo Barn. Carve pumpkins on-site, collect your seeds and take them home. Oct 26-27, Sat-Sun 9:30 am-3:30 pm. Free.
First come first serve, no cost to carve, tools are provided. Suggested donation is $5 per pumpkin, all proceeds support the Farm. Donations of non-perishable food item suggested to enter Boo Barn. Admission to Riverdale Farm is always free.
Info
Riverdale Farm 201 Winchester, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Halloween
All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events