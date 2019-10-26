Halloween Boo Barn

Family fun including pumpkin carving, crafts, face painting and exploring our spooky Boo Barn. Carve pumpkins on-site, collect your seeds and take them home. Oct 26-27, Sat-Sun 9:30 am-3:30 pm. Free.

First come first serve, no cost to carve, tools are provided. Suggested donation is $5 per pumpkin, all proceeds support the Farm. Donations of non-perishable food item suggested to enter Boo Barn. Admission to Riverdale Farm is always free.

facebook.com/events/729174307532603