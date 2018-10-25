Halloween Howl

Make your own lantern before hiking through the woodlands to learn the not-so-scary truth about bats, spiders, toads, gnomes and decomposers on this all-ages night hike. Finish off the night by warming up around a campfire and roasting a marshmallow (vegan/Halal marshmallows will be available). 6-8 pm. Bring a jar to make your own lantern. $15. Pre-register. highparknaturecentre.com/index.php/special-events