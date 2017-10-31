Halloween On Church Street
Church St (Wood to Gloucester), Toronto, Ontario
Halloween block party. Watch as The Village transforms into the city’s most wicked street party on Halloween night. The pedestrian-only boulevard opens up at 6:30 pm and the wave of Halloween-dressed revelers begins. Expect thousands of people filling up 6 blocks along Church St (Wood St to Gloucester St). goo.gl/vaoA8E
Church St (Wood to Gloucester) Church from Wood to Gloucester, Toronto, Ontario View Map
