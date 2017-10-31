Halloween On Church Street

Church St (Wood to Gloucester) Church from Wood to Gloucester, Toronto, Ontario

Halloween block party. Watch as The Village transforms into the city’s most wicked street party on Halloween night. The pedestrian-only boulevard opens up at 6:30 pm and the wave of Halloween-dressed revelers begins. Expect thousands of people filling up 6 blocks along Church St (Wood St to Gloucester St). goo.gl/vaoA8E

Info
Church St (Wood to Gloucester) Church from Wood to Gloucester, Toronto, Ontario
Halloween
Free, Outdoor
Community Events
