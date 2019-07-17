Hamilton Fringe
Hamilton, ON various venues, Hamilton, Ontario
The Hamilton Fringe is a 12-day performance event featuring 50+ companies offering musicals, dance, plays, magic shows, family entertainment and more. More than 400 performances in 12 venues including free outdoor programming in Gore Park. July 17-28, see website for details and schedule. $5-$15 + Fringe Backer button ($5), some events free.
