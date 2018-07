Group show featuring local artists in a variety of media, including video, sculpture, printmaking and mixed media. Jun 22-Nov 18.

Hamilton Now: Subject exhibiting artists include: Nedda Baba and Amber Müller St. Thomas, Kiera Boult, Lesley Loksi Chan, Masoud Eskandari, John Haney, Becky Katz, Leslie Sasaki and David Trautrimas.