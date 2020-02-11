by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Jeffery Seller/Mirvish). The hit musical about the American Founding Fathers comes to Toronto. Feb 11-May 17, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm (see website for schedule exceptions/additions). $50-$250, premium $500.

Tickets go on sale October 28 at 9 am and will be available in person at the box office and online (tickets will not be available by phone). For further information and FAQ regarding ticket-buying procedures, please visit: https://www.mirvish.com/hamilton-faqs