Hamilton Winterfest 2021

More than 50 virtual events from the Art Gallery of Hamilton and Hamilton Fringe Festival, to the Hamilton Public Library, Soupfest and Factory Media Arts Centre – Winterfest gives Hamiltonians a reason to stay home. Events include the Winterfest 360 Tour, Inspired by Icebergs public art installation, Drift- animated installation, Signature Concerts, Frost Bites – a site specific festival of short theatrical works and more. Jan 29 to Feb 15. All Ages.

http://www.hamiltonwinterfest.ca