Kid Icarus presents Handmade Holiday

On December 8th, Kid Icarus will bring the vibe of our storefront into a market setting. Think handmade accessories, screen printed greeting cards and posters, fine crafted ceramics, and original art. The Handmade Holiday craft show is a curated event showcasing 20 indie makers from across the GTA and the Golden Horseshoe region. 11 am-6 pm. $2 or $5 with a mystery bag

www.facebook.com/events/708198489566477/