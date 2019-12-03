Hands Off Bolivia! Hands Off Venezuela! No Arms To Saudi Arabia!
Bloor W & Spadina corner, Toronto, Ontario
The Canadian Voice of Women for Peace (VOW) will deliver a letter and hold a rally outside the office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland to object to the Canadian government's interference and sanctions against Venezuela, to the coup in Bolivia and to the continuing arms sales to Saudi Arabia. 3 pm. Free. Outside 344 Bloor West.
Bloor W & Spadina corner, Toronto, Ontario
