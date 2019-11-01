Hands off Venezuela; Cancel Arms Sales To Saudi Arabia
Bloor W & Spadina corner, Toronto, Ontario
The Canadian Voice of Women for Peace (VOW) will be delivering a letter and holding a rally outside the office of MP Chrystia Freeland's constituency office (344 Bloor West) to object to her/the Canadian government's stance on and sanctions against Venezuela, orchestrating a coup against the Venezuelan government and selling arms to Saudi Arabia. 3-4 pm. Free.
Bloor W & Spadina corner, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free, Outdoor
