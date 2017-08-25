Reportage about the situation in Venezuela is not balanced. Mass media in Canada publicize opposition voices, but downplay pro-government sources in the oil-rich South American country. The coverage provides almost no social or political context for events. Demand that the truth about the causes of conflict in Venezuela be told. 5 pm. Free.

Hear Venezuela Solidarity Committee speakers talk about the reality of minority ultra-right wing violence, and the economic sabotage orchestrated by foreign and domestic business groups. Learn about the positive work of the National Constituent Assembly, elected democratically on July 30 in an election in which 8 million voters participated. Bring signs, placards and banners to show that you and/or your organization demand media accountability and honest reporting from Canada’s tax payer-funded “national broadcaster.” Demand that Ottawa and Washington keep their Hands Off Venezuela!