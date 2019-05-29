Happening Multicultural Festival

Four-day multidisciplinary festival that will engage more than 60 artists/performers who have self-identified as people of diverse communities, immigrants, newcomers and refugees. The festival features traditional and contemporary music, dance, visual arts, story-telling, poetry, crafts and food. Happening is a multicultural celebration, a Festival created to promote inclusion, where the work of diverse, immigrant, newcomer and refugee communities takes centre stage and their contribution to the cultural and artistic fabric of Toronto is embraced and recognized. May 29-Jun 1. Free-$45. See website for schedule. musearts.ca