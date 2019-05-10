Happy Hour (Part 1)

Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi (2015), 317min. Japanese with English subtitles. Part 1 of 3 (1h17min) screens on May 10 at 6:30 pm. Free. (Part 2 on May 13; part 3 on May 15.)

A powerful affirmation of the immersive potential of cinema. Happy Hour is a slow-burning epic chronicling the emotional journey of four thirtysomething women in the misty seaside city of Kobe.

