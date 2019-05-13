Happy Hour (Part 2)

Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi (2015), 317min. Part 2 of 3 (1h36m) screens May 13 at 6:30 pm. Free admission, RSVP required. Japanese with English subtitles. (Part 1 on May 10; Part 3 on May 15.)

A powerful affirmation of the immersive potential of cinema. Happy Hour is a slow-burning epic chronicling the emotional journey of four thirtysomething women in the misty seaside city of Kobe.

facebook.com/JFToronto/