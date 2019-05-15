Happy Hour (Part 3)

Alliance Française 24 Spadina Rd, Toronto, Ontario M5R 2S7

Finale screening of Ryusuke Hamaguchi's 2015 epic. @Spadina Theatre, Alliance Francaise. Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi in attendance for Q+A. 7 pm. Free. RSVP required. Japanese with English subtitles, Part 3 of 3 (1h54m).

A powerful affirmation of the immersive potential of cinema. Happy Hour is a slow-burning epic chronicling the emotional journey of four thirtysomething women in the misty seaside city of Kobe.

Alliance Française 24 Spadina Rd, Toronto, Ontario M5R 2S7
Free
