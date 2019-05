LGBTQ+ comedians celebrate PRIDE with a comedy show and an hour-long sunset harbour tour aboard a pirate ship. With stand-up comedians Kyle Brownrigg, Ashley Cooper, and improvised rock'n'roll comedy from OverDude (Al Val & Velvet Wells).

June 23 from 7-9 pm. $30, early bird $25, at eventbrite.ca/e/58827018195

thevelvetduke.wordpress.com/harbour-comedy-cruise

facebook.com/events/546391619102861