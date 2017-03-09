Hard Core Logo

to Google Calendar - Hard Core Logo - 2017-03-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hard Core Logo - 2017-03-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hard Core Logo - 2017-03-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Hard Core Logo - 2017-03-09 00:00:00

The Dance Cave 529 Bloor W, 2nd floor, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y5

BFL Theatre presents a play/punk rock concert adapted by Michael Scholar Jr., based on the book by Michael Turner and the 1996 film by Noel S. Baker and Bruce McDonald. New songs written by Joe “Shithead” Kiethley and Michael Turner. 

Buried conflicts resurface when a defunct Vancouver punk band reunite for one last tour across Canada. Opens Mar 9 and runs to Mar 26, Tue-Sat 7:30 pm (and Sun Mar 19 & 26). $35.

Info

The Dance Cave 529 Bloor W, 2nd floor, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y5 View Map

Stage
Theatre

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Hard Core Logo - 2017-03-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hard Core Logo - 2017-03-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hard Core Logo - 2017-03-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Hard Core Logo - 2017-03-09 00:00:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

Get 25-40% More Spending Money

This week in Print