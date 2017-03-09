Hard Core Logo

BFL Theatre presents a play/punk rock concert adapted by Michael Scholar Jr., based on the book by Michael Turner and the 1996 film by Noel S. Baker and Bruce McDonald. New songs written by Joe “Shithead” Kiethley and Michael Turner.

Buried conflicts resurface when a defunct Vancouver punk band reunite for one last tour across Canada. Opens Mar 9 and runs to Mar 26, Tue-Sat 7:30 pm (and Sun Mar 19 & 26). $35.