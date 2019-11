Harold Innis Lecture With Dionne Brand

Poet, novelist and essayist Dionne Brand will deliver the 2019 Harold Innis Lecture, titled “To Look Again: fragments, history, fiction.” A Q&A and discussion with Marieme Lo, African Studies Program director, will follow. 7-9 pm. Free, registration required.

alumni.innis.utoronto.ca/event/dionne-brand

facebook.com/events/456254061671288 // alumni.innis@utoronto.ca