HaroldFest

The Assembly Presents the 3rd annual longform improv festival with headliners the Stepfathers, STRKE, S&P Baker & Jan and Moonstruck plus show by TallboyzIIMen, Harrison Ford Focus, Sword Downie, Sandra OMG and many others. Oct 14-19, Mon 9 pm, Tue-Thu 9:30 pm, Fri 10:30 pm, Sat 9 & 11 pm. $5-$20, Tue pwyc. (Workshops Sat-Sun Oct 19 & 20.)

Shows at Sweet Action Theatre (Mon); The Social Capital Theatre (Tue); Bad Dog Comedy Theatre (Wed); and Comedy Bar (Fri-Sat).

theassemblyimprov.com/haroldfest2019 // facebook.com/TorontoHaroldfest