Harp & Holly
Yorkminster Park Baptist Church 1585 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4T 1Z9
Celtic jigs and reels, fresh new arrangements of ancient carols, and poignant storytelling that celebrate the Christmas traditions of Ontario and the British Isles w/ Sharlene Wallace (Celtic harp), Terry Young (tenor, acoustic guitar), Rob Ritchie (baritone, piano) and Sandra Swannell (alto, fiddle/viola) and Juanita Wilkins (Celtic roots/baroque). 7 pm. $26.
Festive Season
Music
Folk/Blues/Country/World