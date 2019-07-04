Harriet Tubman: Past, Present & Future

A Different Booklist 779 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 0B7

Group exhibition that features the work of 10 artists from Canada, United States, Uganda, Madagascar, Mauritius, United Arab Emirates and Poland. They interpret the legacy of America's most bold and brazen freedom fighter in their own unique style and explore the power of her legend by imagining if she were alive today and even in the distant future.

July 4-31, opening reception 7 pm July 4. Free admission.

adifferentbooklistculturalcentre.com   //   facebook.com/events/373716960160554

Art
